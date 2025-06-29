Dana White "thrilled" as he learns Ilia Topuria's fight reportedly rivaled Real Madrid and F1's viewership

UFC CEO Dana White was "thrilled" to hear that Ilia Topuria’s UFC 317 headliner against Charles Oliveira drew massive viewership in Spain, rivaling the popularity of Spanish soccer giant Real Madrid CF, tennis legend Rafael Nadal, and Formula 1.

Topuria has turned into a global megastar and has amassed a huge fan following. He secured a vicious Round 1 knockout victory against 'do Brox' a few hours back and claimed the lightweight title, fulfilling his dream to become a two-weight UFC champion.

‘El Matador’ has now cemented himself as a dominant force in the UFC and is eyeing a potential bout against surging lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett for his first title defense.

International Fight Week is typically the UFC's biggest pay-per-view event of the year, and UFC 317 certainly lived up to the hype. The event is believed to have drawn massive viewership from around the globe. During the post-fight presser, a Spanish reporter informed White that the event’s viewership in Spain, Topuria’s home country, was comparable to that of other world-famous sports. The UFC head honcho responded:

"If it did those kinds of numbers, [then] obviously, I'm thrilled. We know that [Topuria] is big over there. If you look at what he has accomplished in his last three fights, tonight was like his big coming-out party. He moved up to win another title and did it in spectacular fashion, I mean, you couldn't do it any better."

White added:

"Like some [Muhammad] Ali sh*t, saying — I'm gonna knock him out in the first round — and viciously knocks him out in the first round. I think tonight was his big night. We have a star on our hands."

Check out Dana White's comments below (34:54):

