UFC President Dana White lashes out at MMA media for "Jake Paul questions" 

UFC president Dana White has cemented his legacy as one of the best promoters in combat sports history. As the UFC has grown in popularity, the controversy surrounding fighter pay has also gained prominence. While many fighters have clashed with the promotion or left it altogether due to financial reasons, White has rigidly maintained the stance that his fighters are well taken care of.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has attempted to call White out regarding low fighter pay in the UFC on multiple occasions. Interestingly, when Paul offered to enter the octagon, White quickly shut that down.

Dana White recently appeared on The Pat McCafee Show and was asked about his relationship with MMA media. He used it as an opportunity to question why they were asking him about Paul, stating:

"He says 'It's my job, I have to ask this question.' So he asks me about Jake Paul. So let me get this straight, your job is to ask me questions about a guy who isn't in my company and doesn't even fight in this sport. How the f**k does that even make sense?"

White isn't entirely wrong. Many journalists in the MMA community purposefully ask questions to rile up an interviewee or get a controversial soundbite, especially when it involves the Paul brothers.

Should Dana White let Jake Paul fight in the UFC?

Dana White watched multiple former UFC fighters enter the boxing ring with Jake Paul and undergo crushing defeats. In hopes of adding another name to that list, Paul recently started pushing for a fight with Nate Diaz in either the octagon or the boxing ring. However, Diaz's last UFC fight must first take place take place at UFC 279 against Khamzat Chimaev.

White doesn't think that Nate Diaz would fight Paul in the boxing match that 'The Problem Child' is hoping for. In an interview with Yahoo Sports, White stated that Diaz said "that s**t's goofy" when asked about a potential matchup with Paul.

Despite the fighter pay controversy, the UFC is thriving and has been putting on events nearly every week. White stands to gain little from going back and forth with Paul. Considering how vocal Paul has been in his criticism of the UFC, it seems in the promotion's best interest not to meddle with the polarizing figure anytime soon.

Perhaps that is why Dana is staying away from him despite his immense popularity.

Watch Dana White's appearance on The Pat McCafee Show below:

