"That's the last fu****g thing I'm thinking about" - Dana White dismisses talk of 'pay-per-view turd' Jake Paul fighting in the UFC

Dana White is seemingly unbothered by the incessant digs that Jake Paul has been taking at him. The UFC president also dismissed the idea of 'The Problem Child' making a UFC appearance. Amidst his fighter pay campaign, Paul has targeted White about the Nate Diaz situation. As Diaz appears keen on exhausting his UFC contract, 'The Problem Child' has offered to be the last UFC opponent for the Stockton native.

Asked to weigh in on the YouTuber-turned-pugilist, White said during the UFC Long Island post-fight presser:

"I mean, is it still something?... To me it isn't. I couldn't care less. He's a pay-per-view turd."

Asked about the idea of a potential UFC outing for Jake Paul, the promotional honcho said:

"I would never say never but that's the last f***ing thing on earth I'm thinking about."

White was also asked to weigh in on Paul's upcoming bout against Hasim Rahman Jr., son of former world champion Hasim Rahman. The UFC honcho noted that Rahman Jr. recently suffered a TKO loss to Kenzie Morrison, the son of boxing star Tommy Morrison of Rocky fame, at the Sons of Legends card in April. White questioned why Paul opted not to call out the fighter who finished Rahman Jr.

Watch White's comments on Paul below:

Jake Paul dismisses claims stating his upcoming bout against Hasim Rahman Jr. is fixed

Hasim Rahman Jr. agreed to step in on short notice after Tommy Fury withdrew from his bout against Jake Paul, scheduled for August 6 at Madison Square Garden. Rahman Jr. was Paul's sparring partner ahead of 'The Problem Child's bout against Nate Robinson in 2020 and has appeared to have maintained cordial terms ever since.

Considering the substantial size difference between the two, fans suggested that the bout could be 'fixed'. Paul dismissed these claims as 'ridiculous', noting that sparring partners often end up facing each other in the ring. The 25-year-old recently said during a presser:

"It's f****** ridiculous. It's illegal to do that, first and foremost. Secondly, sparring partners end up fighting all of the time. Look at Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury, this is a common thing."

Watch Paul's latest presser below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far