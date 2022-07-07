Jake Paul willing to be Nate Diaz's last UFC opponent, lays down conditions for Dana White - "I'll throw on the MMA gloves and fight him for free"

Jake Paul recently stated that he is willing to be Nate Diaz's last opponent in the UFC, provided Dana White fulfills his conditions.

'The Problem Child' is open to stepping inside the octagon and taking on Diaz. However, he first wants White to increase minimum fighter pay in the UFC and provide athletes with healthcare benefits. While speaking to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Paul said:

"Look, I'll be Nate Diaz's last fight in the UFC. I'll throw on the MMA gloves and fight him for free as long as Dana White increases the minimum fighter pay to 50k and gives them healthcare benefits. And that was my deal. I think the Nate Diaz fight should happen."

Paul went on to add that if a fight against Diaz doesn't happen in the UFC, it will happen in boxing at some point in time. He further explained that UFC fights have been boring this year and fighters are trying to go and box for this reason:

"If it doesn't happen with that offer then it will probably happen one day in a boxing match. And it makes a ton of sense. The UFC has been dead this whole entire year. I get why the fighters are trying to leave. You haven't heard about any UFC fights this year, they have all been boring. So, I get why Nate Diaz is trying to get out. He is trying to come and face the money man, which is me. So, it makes sense and Dana White I guess agrees."

Watch Jake Paul talk to ESPN's Marc Raimondi:

Jake Paul is fighting Hasim Rahman Jr. next

Jake Paul recently named Hasim Rahman Jr. as his next opponent after his fight with Tommy Fury was canceled for a second time. 'TNT' had legal issues getting into the US, which resulted in the fight getting called off.

Rahman Jr. is a heavyweight fighter with a record of 12-1. He is the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, who knocked out Lennox Lewis in 2001. Rahman Jr. has sparred with 'The Problem Child' before.

The clash will take place at the Madison Square Garden Arena on August 6 at an agreed weight of 200lbs. This will be Jake Paul's sixth professional fight inside the ring.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far