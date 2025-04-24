Dana White trolls impatient fan asking for UFC 317 fight news: "I'm never announcing it"

Dana White recently clapped back at an impatient fan who slammed him for sharing updates about his bull instead of dropping UFC 317 fight news. The UFC president had posted a video of his bull, Dana White’s Playmate, all set for its debut at a PBR event in Kansas City.

However, one fan, clearly frustrated by the silence around the upcoming card, shrugged off the post and demanded a fight announcement. White fired back with a sarcastic and playful jab that instantly lit up social media.

With the international fight week coming closer, the MMA world has many speculations and growing frustrations because of the lack of specific fight announcements. Dricus du Plessis, Ilia Topuria, and Islam Makhachev remain in the mix with no official announcement. Topuria has been seen back at training, and Du Plessis has denied injury rumours, but the promotion remains silent.

Check out Dana White's post on his bull below:

The fan replied to White’s post on Instagram with a blunt comment:

"Who cares about your cow. Announce the fight."

To which White replied:

"LMFAO!!!!! I’m NEVER announcing it. How handsome is that BULL!?!? SAY IT"

Check out the exchange between the fan and Dana White below via @Championship Rounds:

Dana White opens up on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast about childhood struggles and early responsibility

Dana White, who usually does not speak much about his private life, recently appeared on Khloe Kardashian's podcast and shared some private details about his early life, talking about how a disturbed environment shaped his upbringing.

The UFC head honcho's childhood was mostly spent alone, as neither of his parents was around, for which White had to take on responsibilities early on in his life.

White said:

"My mom was nuts and my dad was never around."

The UFC Kingpin added:

"I think that me and my sister grew up fast. We were home alone a lot because we had a single mom who was a nurse, she worked a lot. We grew up in the eightees when it was a lot different growing up then than it is now. My parents were obviously much different parents."

Check out Dana White's comments in the video below (13:00):

