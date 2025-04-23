Does UFC 317 need Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall more than ever? Is Dana White running out of options for International Fight Week?

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall is one of the biggest fights the UFC can book in 2025. The matchup has only heightened in profile in the wake of UFC 317, but still lacks an official headliner. Rumors are abound, but nothing has been confirmed for International Fight Week.

UFC CEO Dana White has a difficult decision to make. Reports indicate that the original plan was for Dricus du Plessis to defend his middleweight title against the unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev. Unfortunately, an injury allegedly led to the South African stepping out of the spotlight for a moment.

So, what does the promotion do now?

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall as the UFC 317 headliner

Jon Jones is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and widely regarded as the greatest fighter of all time. He has dominated most of his competition, which has led to a Jones win being a foregone conclusion in most of his fights. However, there is one fighter some believe can beat him.

That is Tom Aspinall, the current UFC interim heavyweight champion. He is powerful, fast, mobile, large, and well-rounded. Moreover, the Englishman believes, with every fiber of his being, that he can defeat Jones. Unfortunately, 'Bones' hasn't been keen to put that theory to the test.

Jones has dismissed Aspinall's challenge at every turn, before claiming that he could reconsider his stance if the UFC pays him well enough. The magic number is reportedly $30 million. However, other reports indicate that Jones has also requested six months to prepare for Aspinall.

Regrettably, the UFC could find itself in a position where Jones has more influence at the negotiating table. UFC 317 has no main event, with Dricus du Plessis reportedly out of a planned middleweight title defense against Khamzat Chimaev. There are very few options for the promotion if that is indeed the case.

Magomed Ankalaev, the light heavyweight champion, is expected to face Alex Pereira in a rematch, but 'Poatan' is taking some time off before they lock horns again. Belal Muhammad is already booked to defend his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Alexander Volkanovski just reclaimed the featherweight belt at UFC 314, while Merab Dvalishvili is set to defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley in a rematch at UFC 316. Alexandre Pantoja, the flyweight champion, is already defending his title at UFC 317 against Kai Kara-France.

However, their bout is not the headliner. Julianna Peña, the women's bantamweight champion, defends her title against Kayla Harrison at UFC 316, and neither Zhang Weili nor Valentina Shevchenko is big enough stars to headline UFC 317, despite being champions.

The only other option is for Islam Makhachev to defend his lightweight title against Ilia Topuria, which was recently hinted at by the Spaniard. However, if not that, the most sensible choice is Jones vs. Aspinall.

