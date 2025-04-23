Islam Makhachev's welterweight title dream backed by Ian Garry, labels the P4P king "the perfect example of the new evolution of fighters"

Ian Garry recently expressed his support for Islam Makhachev's welterweight title aspirations and wouldn't be slighted if he decided to accept an immediate title shot. The Dagestani has hinted that a move to 170 pounds could be on the horizon, so it appears as though other contenders wouldn't oppose it.

Prior to and following his latest lightweight title defense against Renato Moicano, Makhachev expressed interest in joining the list of legends to achieve double champion status. Despite his aspirations, he did note that he wouldn't do so if his friend Belal Muhammad was still champion, but that could change if Jack Della Maddalena wins the title at UFC 315.

While speaking to journalist Shakiel Mahjouri, Garry backed Makhachev should he cut the line at 170 pounds and receive a title shot. The Irishman mentioned that he believes the lightweight champion has earned that right to do so, especially considering he is currently the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. He said:

"[Makhachev's] the pound-for-pound number-one. You got to give respect where respect is due... If you try [to] argue that then you don't have respect for the greatest in the world. I think he's an absolute disaster for everyone in the division if he comes up and doesn't have to cut weight. He'll still be big, he'll still be strong. He's the perfect example of the new evolution of fighters. Great everywhere."

Check out Ian Garry's comments regarding Islam Makhachev below (7:42):

Ian Garry compares Islam Makhachev to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ian Garry also heaped praise on Islam Makhachev by comparing him to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During the aforementioned interview, Garry mentioned that Makhachev shares several qualities with his mentor and friend Nurmagomedov, but highlighted an area in which he has set himself apart:

"Khabib was just dominant at grappling. Islam's the exact same, probably more clean when it comes to his grappling. Not the same dog pressure that Khabib has. And when you look at Islam on the feet, I mean, dude, he can crack, so I think he makes the welterweight division even more fun." [8:14]

Check out Islam Makhachev's post-fight interview and celebration with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 302 below:

