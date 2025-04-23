  • home icon
  Conor McGregor reignites Michael Chandler beef, Ilia Topuria drops massive UFC return hint, Israel Adesanya keen on pivotal rematch: MMA News Roundup

Conor McGregor reignites Michael Chandler beef, Ilia Topuria drops massive UFC return hint, Israel Adesanya keen on pivotal rematch: MMA News Roundup

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Apr 23, 2025 10:30 GMT
Conor McGregor (left), Ilia Topuria (center), and Israel Adesanya (right) are all aiming for fights [Image Courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA via X/Twitter, @UFCEspanol via X/Twitter, and @UFCEurope via X/Twitter]

As is often the case, the UFC is the centerpiece of this edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup. One of the promotion's greatest-ever stars in Conor McGregor has, yet again, fanned the flames of a comeback. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria has teased his octagon return.

In a similar vein, Israel Adesanya is eyeing a rematch that he has been itching for, for quite some time now.

Conor McGregor singles out Michael Chandler on X

Conor McGregor has breathed new life into a once-dead rivalry with Michael Chandler. In a recent tweet, 'The Notorious' took aim at the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion, expressing a desire to settle their feud.

"IRON MIKE CHANDLER. Unfinished business."
The pair have history, having filmed 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' as opposing coaches. After a long delay, they were subsequently booked for a fight at UFC 303. Unfortunately, McGregor withdrew from the event, citing a broken toe, and Chandler ultimately took on other challenges to poor results.

Ilia Topuria teases his next UFC fight

Ilia Topuria has been adamant that he will only face Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title. He is unwilling to accept any other fights, saying as much in his recent appearance on episode #166 of the JRE MMA Show. Now, 'La Leyenda' has taken to X to announce that he has started a training camp.

"The camp has begun"
While he didn't explicitly state that he will take on Makhachev for the 155-pound gold, all signs point to the matchup taking place on International Fight Week, which currently lacks a compelling headliner.

Israel Adesanya wants revenge for UFC 293 loss

UFC 293 was one of the worst nights of Israel Adesanya's professional life. In front of his adopted Oceanic home fans, Adesanya suffered a humiliating loss to massive betting underdog Sean Strickland, costing him the middleweight title. Now, he is aiming for revenge, revealing his plans to David Goggins on YouTube.

"I told Hunter [Campbell] already. I told coach that it's time. I just knew, and I know who. I have a feeling who I want to fight. You'll like this one. I gotta get some back. Sean Strickland, I'm gonna get him back."

Check out Israel Adesanya calling for a Sean Strickland rematch (8:18):

youtube-cover

Both Adesanya and Strickland are coming off losses, and a rematch between the pair will draw eyes and fan interest. It is up to the promotion, though, to book the matchup.

