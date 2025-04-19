"I've listened to it twice already" - Fans erupt as Ilia Topuria's appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast outshines Strickland, Volkanovski and more

Ilia Topuria's recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) has taken the internet by storm, with the episode outperforming previous JRE installments featuring Sean Strickland, Alexander Volkanovski, and more.

The episode lasted well over two hours, with Rogan and 'La Leyenda' discussing various topics like the concept of weight cutting in MMA, Topuria's early days in the sport, and his lightweight ambitions, among others.

As per a post shared on X by ACD MMA, the episode has reached approximately 2.5 million views on YouTube in just three days and has secured a spot among the top 20 most viewed JRE MMA Show episodes.

Check out the aforementioned post below:

The post elicited several fan reactions. One user wrote:

"It was a great podcast, I've listened to it twice already, and wouldn't mind a third."

Others commented:

"If he interviewed Islam, it'd be 5M already."

"Lot of people wanna see this dude lose."

"This was a banger episode."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]

Topuria vacated his UFC featherweight throne earlier this year and is currently unranked in the UFC's lightweight division. He is aiming to battle champion Islam Makhachev next.

Ilia Topuria reveals his pre-fight diet to Joe Rogan

Ilia Topuria shared with Joe Rogan what his pre-fight diet consists of and the reason behind it. 'La Leyenda' explained that he mainly focuses on carbohydrates and electrolytes, while intentionally avoiding protein as he believes it does not enhance his performance inside the cage.

"Mostly carbohydrates. I'm not used to eating any proteins because it doesn't help you at all to have a great performance inside the octagon. The protein doesn't give you any glucose that your body needs at that time. Everything you need [is] electrolytes and carbohydrates, that's all you need, not even fibers."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

