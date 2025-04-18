Joe Rogan and Ilia Topuria agreeing to train together someday sends fans into frenzy: "Joe teaching Ilia leg kicks?"

Joe Rogan and Ilia Topuria recently agreed to train together. A clip of their conversation went viral, attracting widespread attention from fans and sparking a variety of reactions online.
Topuria recently featured on Rogan's podcast, and the duo discussed numerous topics, including the Georgian-Spaniard's background, UFC 314's results, Conor McGregor, and more. At one point during the podcast episode, the former featherweight champion asked about the comedian's martial arts background and requested a training session with him.
In a clip shared by Home of Fight on X, 'La Leyenda' told the UFC commentator:
"I would love share some training [sessions] with you."
Rogan replied:
"I would love to share some training [sessions] with you too."
Check out Joe Rogan and Ilia Topuria's conversation below:
Several fight fans and netizens shared their reaction to Rogan and Topuria's exchange, with one user writing:
"Joe teaching Ilia leg kicks? 🦵 Hope Ilia teaches him how to throw 6 punches a second! 💨"
Others commented:
"The duo we never knew we needed💙"
"Ilia [Topuria] was so chilled. Really enjoyed the pod 🫡"
"Would love to see video footage of this"
Check out more fan reactions below:
Joe Rogan and Ilia Topuria discuss Michael Chandler's UFC career
Since signing with the UFC, Michael Chandler has a record of 2-5. In his most recent bout at UFC 314, 'Iron' was soundly defeated by rising prospect Paddy Pimblett.
Following the fight, Chandler's ongoing three-fight losing streak and losing record in the UFC became a topic of discussion, and Joe Rogan and Ilia Topuria weighed in on the same. Topuria said:
"For me, [Michael] Chandler, he never was an extraordinary fighter. He was like average level of fighter. Who did he beat like in the UFC? He beat Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson, who was almost 40 years old... You don't see technique, you don't see skills. You see a great fight because as a fan it's very entertaining... But if you really think about it, you don't see skills."
Rogan added:
"Honestly, we got Michael Chandler after his prime. If you go watch Chandler vs. Eddie Alvarez in Bellator, those were f**king crazy fights."
Check out their comments below (18:04):