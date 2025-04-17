Ilia Topuria outlines fight plans for this year with bold "options" statement, fans react: "This dude is acting like a spoiled brat"

Ilia Topuria has not endeared himself to the fans. After the Spaniard's recent revelation that he will sit out in wait of a lightweight title shot made the rounds on social emdia, many in the MMA fandom flocked to the tweet in question to share their thoughts.

Topuria has no qualms with waiting until the fall for a title fight. Moreover, he isn't willing to entertain any other options. His statement, which was made to TASS and shared by Championship Rounds, is as follows:

"I wan tto fight in the suummer. But if that doesn't work out, I'm ready for a title fight in the fall. We're not considering other options."

His latest statement is a departure from his previous one, which at least saw him express openness to a fight with Charles Oliveira, a former lightweight champion who is also one of the UFC's most celebrated action fighters. Unfortunately, Topuria's new stance has not sat well with fans.

Many on X/Twitter were quick to express their outrage over his attitude, with one fan even accusing the former champion of being entitled.

"This dude is acting like a spoiled brat. You didn't even clear out your division to even be saying something like this"

Others called on him to settle his issues with Paddy Pimblett, who is coming of a dominant win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

"This guy's a clown. He should fight Paddy."

More fans blasted him for his plans.

"This guy is so fkn annoying man. Ruining the lightweight division and being a pain in the *ss for the UFC."

Another fan poked fun at Topuria for his unranked status at lightweight.

"Said by unranked fighter"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Ilia Topuria's fight plans

Topuria is coming off two consecutive knockout wins over all-time great featherweights in Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, the latter of whom had never been knocked out prior to facing the Spaniard.

Ilia Topuria has continued taking aim at Islam Makhachev

There is no shortage of confidence from Ilia Topuria, who has repeatedly proclaimed himself as the fighter who will dethrone Islam Makhachev as the lightweight champion. He has taunted him on X/Twitter, and has done so again.

"Khabib knows I'm the one to take the belt from Islam. Only reason he doesn't want Islam to fight me"

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is the lightweight champion's mentor, recently dismissed Topuria as an opponent, prompting the Spaniard to respond as he has.

