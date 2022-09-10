"Probably is rigged, things aren't adding up here" - Fans call the UFC "scripted like WWE" after massive UFC 279 card change debacle

Dana White and the UFC have been accused of foul play and manipulation by MMA fans.
The mayhem that followed after Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his fight with Nate Diaz has caused fans to speculate on the transparency of the UFC's matchmaking.
Conspiracies have been raised as to whether or not the entire UFC 279 event was rigged. Fans have been arguing on Twitter, with one user @YaBoyyAR claiming that the UFC is rigged.
Others even went as far as to accuse the UFC of being "scripted like WWE".
However, some fans disagree with this theory, believing that the UFC would have no motive to do something like this.
The theory of the event being rigged is hard to wrap your mind around. Suppose the narrative of the UFC being against Nate Diaz is true, why would they want to give him a fight against an opponent like Tony Ferguson, who is on a heavy losing streak?
Dana White explains the reason for Khamzat Chimaev missing weight
Khamzat Chimaev missing weight has created a whirlwind last 24 hours for the UFC, who have had to scurry to reorganize the main card of the event in order to keep it alive.
Diaz said that he wouldn't fight Chimaev after 'Borz' missed weight by 7.5lbs, and Dana White and the rest of the matchmakers needed to make some quickfire choices about who could replace the Chechen-born Swede. They settled on Tony Ferguson, and after Diaz accepted the bout, it was announced as the new headliner.
Dana White spoke to ESPN following the changes, and also explained the reason for Chimaev missing weight by such a big margin:
"If you saw him yesterday, he was very very lean already and he should have come in on weight. He started cutting weight, and he started locking up and cramping and all the things that happen when you're bad, from a bad cut. And unlike 10 years ago when we were doing this, they call in, we send a doctor up and the doctor determines whether he should keep cutting weight or not. And the doctor told him he shouldn't."
Watch the video below:
It appears that the UFC and Dana White attempted to make the best of a bad situation, following the complications with Chimaev's weight cut. Fans seem pleased with the new main event, and the excitement for the pay-per-view is building quickly.