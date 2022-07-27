"You got a Diaz brother and a guy from freaking Russia" - Dana White unsure about press conference for Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White is excited about the upcoming matchup between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev and Diaz will collide at the UFC 277 pay-per-view, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on September 10.

Win or lose, this is most likely Diaz's last fight inside the octagon. The Stockton native has decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and will move on to other ventures including a potential boxing showdown with Jake Paul.

White believes Chimaev vs. Diaz will make for a barnburner of a fight but remains unsure whether he wants to hold a promotional press conference featuring the pair. During a recent interaction with Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, White said:

"It's a fight that people want to see, it's gonna be exciting, it's gonna be fun and imagine the energy in the place when those two walk out... You know, you got a Diaz brother and a guy from freaking Russia, I don't know about how easy it will be to pull off a press conference but we'll see."

Dana White claims Nate Diaz is unlikely to fight Jake Paul

Dana White doesn't think Nate Diaz will box YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Although there have been rumors of a potential clash between the pair once Diaz quits the UFC following his fight with Chimaev, White doesn't believe that will be the case.

The UFC supremo claimed that Diaz himself has told him that he won't fight Paul. During a recent interaction with Yahoo Sports, White said:

"I don’t know [if Diaz will fight Paul]. He said, ‘I would never do that.’ That’s what he said to me. He said, ‘That s***’s goofy.’ I don’t know. That’s what he said to me."

Although Diaz and Paul might cross paths inside the square circle in the future, the Stockton native is currently focused on his upcoming fight with Chimaev. The Russian-born Swede is undefeated in the UFC and is widely expected to beat Diaz in his farewell fight.

