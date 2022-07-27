He's stabbed me in the back - Dana White wishes "killer" Vince McMahon the best in retirement, reveals hilarious story of attending Ronda Rousey's first WWE match

Dana White recently weighed in on former WWE chief Vince McMahon in light of the latter's retirement. The UFC president admittedly had healthy competition with McMahon and joked about 'Vinny Mac' stabbing him in the back on a couple of occasions.

White lauded Mr. McMahon for building the WWE into what it is today, and also wished him luck in retirement. The 52-year-old recently said in an appearance on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox:

"He has purposely gone out of his way to stick the hatchet in my back when he didn't even need to stick the hatchet in my back. Vince McMahon is a killer man, he's a killer. What he's built that business into and what he's done is unbelievable. And I hope that whatever he goes on to next, he's happy."

White detailed his experience at Ronda Rousey's first WWE event, where he he witnessed a show of power from the McMahons. White went over to the event on Rousey's invitation who, according to him, must have informed the McMahons.

However, the UFC president wasn't offered any special entry and even had to pull a few strings before he found himself inside. The 52-year-old had another surprise awaiting him in the form of exceptionally bad seats.

White claimed that his seat was so bad that people around him were questioning his presence there. He added:

"My f***ing seats were in the m*****f***ing rafters, okay. No b***s**t. My seats were so f***ing bad at the WWE in the first Ronda thing, people that were sitting around me were saying, why are you sitting in these seats?... Remember when they showed me on camera? The f***ing cameraman had to climb over f***ing people and get in there."

Watch White's interview with Robbie Fox below:

The rivalry between Dana White and Vince McMahon

Dana White and Vince McMahon have expectedly clashed heads, being two professionals at the top of their trades. The two have traded barbs on multiple occasions, each dismissing the significance of the other's business.

Dana White obviously slammed WWE's scripted model as opposed to real fighting in the UFC, while Vince McMohan claimed to be in the show business, dismissing the UFC as a mere sport.

However, the tension between the promoters seems to have mellowed over the years with them having developed mutual respect. The UFC president has also praised McMahon's work ethic on multiple occasions.

'Vinny Mac' abrubtly announced his retirement amidst allegations of sexual misconduct which are being investigated by the WWE Board of Directors. McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, has taken over the reigns from the 76-year-old as company chairman and also shares the role of CEO with Nick Khan.

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo WWE UPDATES from today:



Vince McMahon: Retires

Stephanie McMahon: Chairwoman and Co-CEO

Nick Khan: Co-CEO

Triple H: EVP, Talent Relations



THOUGHTS?! REACTIONS?! WWE UPDATES from today:Vince McMahon: RetiresStephanie McMahon: Chairwoman and Co-CEONick Khan: Co-CEO Triple H: EVP, Talent RelationsTHOUGHTS?! REACTIONS?! https://t.co/DkbaB5rPxv

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far