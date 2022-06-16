More WWE fallout as Vince McMahon faces allegations of misconduct

The Sports Entertainment world was turned upside down on Wednesday with the news that Vince McMahon was under internal investigation from the WWE Board of Directors following allegations of misconduct.

This all stems from stories that McMahon engaged in an affair with one of the company's paralegals, then paid her approximately $3 million in 'hush money' and had her sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement.

McMahon, 76, is officially titled as the Chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, although he is colloquially referred to as the promotion’s 'owner' due to him being the majority stockholder.

Despite this, he could still be in hot water internally and face pressure to step down from his current position on the board. As journalist Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics pointed out in a Twitter post, McMahon has clearly violated his own company's code of conduct policy.

"Examples of prohibited conduct include, without limitation... The grant or offer of an employment quid pro quo for personal intimacy."

"Examples of prohibited conduct include, without limitation... The grant or offer of an employment quid pro quo for personal intimacy."

corporate.wwe.com/investors/corp… From WWE's code of conduct, dated January 2022.

No news has arisen yet as to what the ramifications from these allegations will be.

Vince may merely face a warning regarding his conduct. Or his punishment could lead all the way up to a vote of 'no confidence'. That would most likely lead to him being asked to resign from his position on the board.

As of now, the investigation is still in its early stages. Sportskeeda will provide updates as they become available.

McMahon has faced stories like this in the past

Most prominently, he was accused by Rita Chatterton, the first female referee in the company's history, of sexual assault.

Chatterton claims to have gotten into Vince's limo to discuss her contract, but was ordered to engage in oral sex, in essence to save her career with the company. When she didn't comply, she alleges he raped her that night in July of 1986.

In 2006, the man who once dubbed his onscreen character 'The Genetic Jackhammer' was accused by a tanning salon attendant in Boca Raton, Florida, of showing her nude photos of himself and then forcing himself on her.

In both cases, neither claim was proven, and the WWE Chairman essentially got out with only some ugly publicity from both situations. This time, it appears he may be in the hottest waters yet.

Details of the current allegations include that the WWE employee was originally given double her salary before she was essentially 'bought out' with a $3 million payment.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists The investigation by the WWE board into Vince McMahon began in April and uncovered previous NDA’s with former female WWE employees who made allegations of misconduct against McMahon & John Laurinaitis.



- WSJ The investigation by the WWE board into Vince McMahon began in April and uncovered previous NDA’s with former female WWE employees who made allegations of misconduct against McMahon & John Laurinaitis.- WSJ https://t.co/oPHuqBoHbZ

A sidebar to the story is that the victim is alleged to have been handed off "like a toy" to General Manager of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. That quote only compounded the public relations nightmare this is rapidly becoming.

Despite the upheaval, WWE will trudge forward, saying they'll continue with "business as usual" as far as their day-to-day operations. Smackdown airs live this Friday from The Target Center in Minneapolis.

