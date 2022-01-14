"There's a solution to every problem" - Dana White not worried by concerns of fights getting cancelled due to Omicron variant

Dana White isn't concerned about fights being canceled because of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. The Omicron variant has started to impact sporting events around the world. However, the UFC president is undittered by it.

In a recent interview with TSN, White suggested that his company has a solution for everything. He seemed positive about the promotion's willingness to carry on through the pandemic, just as they have done in the past.

danawhite @danawhite What covid did for the UFC was give us the opportunity to prove that fear, hardship, and uncertainty are actually opportunities to grow.

We crushed 2020 and 2021. It is time for everything to get back to normal. Make 2022 your year. JUMP IN AND SWIM! What covid did for the UFC was give us the opportunity to prove that fear, hardship, and uncertainty are actually opportunities to grow. We crushed 2020 and 2021. It is time for everything to get back to normal. Make 2022 your year. JUMP IN AND SWIM!

Upon being asked about his opinion on the latest variant of the virus and its effect on the business, White said:

"Who deals with all this stuff better than we do? Which sport deals with this stuff better than we do? Nobody. No, listen this is all a part of it. There's a solution to every problem and it's what we do, we figure this stuff out, we will."

The Cleveland Browns, an NFL team, are the latest professional sports team to have a number of its fully-vaccinated players contract COVID-19. The virus has hobbled the NBA, NHL and various European soccer leagues as well, and is causing concern across the world of sports.

It remains to be seen how the UFC deals with the latest surge of cases.

Does Dana White feel threatened by Jake Paul?

Jake Paul and Dana White have been relentlessly going back and forth on social media in recent weeks. From issuing challenges to discrediting each other, the two have taken a strong dislike for one another.

Brendan Schaub believes White is going after Paul because he feels threatened by him. According to Schaub, 'The Problem Child' is capable of hurting the UFC's business by luring fighters into the world of boxing.

During a recent episode of The Schaub Show, the former UFC heavyweight asserted:

"Say what you want about Jake Paul, but he has taken the fight game, flipped it on his head. Dana is coming after him. Listen, Dana only goes after people that he's threatened by. He has all the money in the world, so when you threaten his business model, which Jake Paul is doing. He's completely flipped the game. He's the chink in their armor, he's a cheat code in this fight game."

Watch the full episode of The Schaub Show below:

