"He's the cheat code in this fight game" - Brendan Schaub believes Dana White and UFC feel threatened by Jake Paul

Brendan Schaub believes Jake Paul is a cheat code in the fight game with how successful he has been in boxing. Moreover, he feels Dana White is threatened by the YouTuber-turned-boxer's success as it encourages dissent from other UFC fighters.

In a recent episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' asserted that the UFC president only worries himself with individuals who he deems a threat. The former UFC heavyweight implied Jake Paul is capable of hurting White’s business by enticing UFC fighters to take up boxing for the money.

"Say what you want about Jake Paul, but he has taken the fight game [and] flipped it on his head. Dana is coming after him. Listen, Dana only goes after people that he's threatened by. He has all the money in the world, so when you threaten his business model, which Jake Paul is doing… He's completely flipped the game. He's the chink in their armor. He's a cheat code in this fight game."

Jake Paul has made an absurd amount of money from his celebrity boxing matches in recent years.

The 24-year-old says he would venture into the MMA world if Dana White meets his demands, which include an increase in the minimum level of fighter pay.

Jake Paul @jakepaul 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma https://t.co/pA1gkCrdzE

Jake Paul trolls Dana White over increasing pay-per-view prices

Jake Paul and Dana White have taken digs at each other over the past several months. Paul's most recent jab at the UFC president saw him mocking White for the announced increase in UFC pay-per-view prices.

The rates have increased from $69.99 to $74.99, along with the ESPN pay-per-view package being raised from $89.99 to $99.98. 'The Problem Child' pointed out the insincerity of Dana White, who previously stated that 2021 was one of the best years for the UFC, financially.

The Cleveland native wrote on Twitter:

"'Best year we ever had,' White. 'Sponsorship is through the roof. Social media, our numbers on PPV, our numbers on television, arena records. This business is on fire.' Also Dana White: We are again raising PPV prices and saying FU to fans and fighters."

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Also Dana White: We are again raising PPV prices and saying FU to fans and fighters



reviewjournal.com/sports/mma-ufc… “Best year we ever had,” White. “Sponsorship is through the roof. Social media, our numbers on PPV, our numbers on television, arena records. This business is on fire.”Also Dana White: We are again raising PPV prices and saying FU to fans and fighters “Best year we ever had,” White. “Sponsorship is through the roof. Social media, our numbers on PPV, our numbers on television, arena records. This business is on fire.”Also Dana White: We are again raising PPV prices and saying FU to fans and fighters reviewjournal.com/sports/mma-ufc…

Multiple UFC personalities have also ridiculed Dana White for the increase in costs, including bantamweight Sean O'Malley and former referee John McCarthy. Both 'Sugar' and McCarthy criticized White for raising fees, despite the UFC supposedly having an incredibly lucrative 2021.

