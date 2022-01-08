Jake Paul takes a dig at Dana White following surge in UFC PPV price

As the feud between Jake Paul and Dana White continues, it seems like the YouTuber-turned-boxer has mounted a fresh attack on the UFC President. This time, calling out White for raising pay-per-view prices.

In a recent Twitter post, Jake Paul was quick to point out the UFC's double standards. Quoting White's announcement regarding the company's enormous success in 2021, Paul ridiculed the company for simultaneously hiking pay-per-view prices.

Jake Paul tweeted:

“Best year we ever had,” White. “Sponsorship is through the roof. Social media, our numbers on pay-per-view, our numbers on television, arena records. This business is on fire.” Also Dana White: We are again raising pay-per-view prices and saying FU to fans and fighters."

ESPN is set to increase the price of UFC pay-per-views on the streaming service ESPN+ from $69.99 to $74.99. UFC 270 is expected to be the first card that will be priced at the new rate.

Furthermore, the price of ESPN's pay-per-view package has also been hiked from $89.98 to $99.98.

This marks the third time ESPN has increased the price of UFC pay-per-views ever since the platform was established as the UFC's home back in 2019. Starting off at $59.99, the cost of pay-per-views was raised to $64.99 in 2020 and $69.99 in 2021.

Jake Paul tests negative for steroids in Tyron Woodley rematch

Dana White recently accused 'The Problem Child' of using performance enhancing drugs, a claim that was denied by Paul.

Tyron Woodley, in the wake of his split decision loss to Jake Paul back in August 2021, echoed the same sentiment. 'T-Wood' also threw shade at the way the test was conducted, dismissing it as a fake test in an Instagram live session.

However, recent reports suggest that Paul tested negative for banned substances in his most recent outing against Tyron Woodley in Tampa, Florida.

Watch Dana White accuse Jake Paul of using banned substances:

A report from 'The Sun' revealed that Paul and Woodley's tests 'produced negative results for all prohibited substances.'

The report claimed that both Paul and Woodley had been subjected to urinalysis before they locked horns inside the ring in December 2021.

