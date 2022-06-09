Danaa Batgerel vs. Kyung Ho Kang: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

Danaa Batgerel will have to overcome a narrow height disadvantage when facing Kyung Ho Kang at UFC 275. Batgerel is 171cm tall, which is 5cm smaller than his opponent - who stands at 176cm.

Both fighters last weighed in at 136lbs, but Ho Kang once again has the advantage when it comes to reach. The South Korea-born fighter has a reach of 185cm, which is much more useful than Batgerel's 178cm reach.

Batgerel has a UFC record of three wins and two losses, with the Mongolian losing his debut fight against Heili Alateng. The 32-year-old's only other loss came in his latest bout, after being knocked out by Chris Gutierrez.

Batgerel's three UFC wins were against Brandon Davis, Kevin Natividad, and Guido Cannetti. His opponent, Ho Kang, has much more experience in the UFC, fighting 10 times in the organization.

'Mr. Perfect' has a UFC record of six wins, three losses, and one no-contest. The no-contest came against Alex Caceres in 2013.

Both fighters have beaten Brandon Davis and Guido Cannetti in their UFC careers. However, Ho Kang has also got the better of Pingyuan Liu, Teruto Ishihara, Michinori Tanaka, and Shunichi Shimizu.

The 34-year-old definitely has the size and experience advantage when facing Batgerel. But with both men coming off of a loss in their previous outing, that might make the fight a little more interesting.

When Danaa Batgerel called out Jose Aldo and Sean O’Malley

After Danaa Batgerel beat Kevin Natividad at UFC 261, the Mongolian didn't hold back in his post-fight interview. The 32-year-old called about MMA legend Jose Aldo and rising star Sean O'Malley.

Batgerel needed a translator during the post-fight interview, but when asked who he would like to fight next, the 32-year-old replied:

"He (Danaa Batgerel) wants to fight as soon as possible again. And he wants to fight Jose Aldo and Sean O’Malley, or whatever who is the top in his bantamweight (division)."

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

A bout with either of the fighters hasn't happened yet, but Batgerel did go on to beat Brandon Davis six months later. However, in his most recent bout, the 32-year-old lost to Chris Gutierrez.

The loss to Gutierrez isn't going to help Batgerel secure his big-money fight. But he has another chance to prove himself on the big stage when facing Kyung Ho Kang at UFC 275 this weekend.

