Lightweight contenders Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett are scheduled to square off against each other at UFC 314. A dangerous lightweight fighter, Mauricio Ruffy has offered to step in in case either of the two fighters pulls out of the fight due to any reason. Notably, Ruffy secured a spectacular first-round knockout victory over King Green at UFC 313.

Pimblett is cruising on an eight-fight win streak while Chandler is coming off consecutive losses in his last two fights. The duo will take on each other in the co-main event of the pay-per-view event. MMA Orbit posted about Ruffy's offer on their X account:

"Mauricio Ruffy says he'll be ready to step in should anything happen to one of Michael Chandler or Paddy Pimblett ahead of #UFC314 next month."

Fans assembled in the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. One of them expressed his agreement with Ruffy and wrote:

"whatever he says I'm with it."

A fan dismissed any scope for Chandler and Paddy to withdraw from the fight and responded by writing:

"Neither pulling out. Chandler aching for a fight and Paddy needs a big name."

Another fan predicted an easy rival in Pimblett for Ruffy and wrote:

"Paddy is the most easy match up for ruffy in the rankings."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Paddy Pimblett confident of beating Michael Chandler at UFC 314

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett are set to lock horns with each other at UFC 314. Chandler waited for a considerable amount of time to welcome Conor McGregor back to the octagon but the Irishman has no return planned as of now.

The 38-year-old American seemingly has moved past that proposition. On the other hand, Pimblett has his eyes fixed on the rankings to consolidate his case for a shot at the UFC lightweight championship.

Talking to ESPN Deportes, the 30-year-old English fighter spoke about the significance of his upcoming fight and a potential title shot in the division:

"This fight shuts everyone up... I want to beat Chandler, no one can really say anything cause everyone as I say I've said before, the goal post gets moved whenever I fight, people say he was older we fought, he was this, he was that, but it'll happen again when I beat Chandler people would be like 'oh he's 38, he was 2-4 in the UFC, but now in the build-up of the fight everyone is saying he's gonna beat me."

He continued:

"So, I'm just looking forward to beating him, taking his ranking, and then I personally think I'm one fight away from a title shot, beat like Charles or Poirier, and I'm there fighting for the belt."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (1:47):

