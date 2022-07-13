“He’s still quite hungry” - Danial Williams backs Rodtang Jitmuangnon to win Muay Thai Grand Prix

Danial Williams will return to the circle on July 22 for ONE 159. At the event, ‘Mini T’ will look to make it three in a row when he faces Chinese native and ONE Championship debutant Zelang Zhaxi.

Speaking to MMA Sucka ahead of his upcoming bout, Williams was asked about the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. He offered his prediction for the highly-anticipated semifinal bout between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and No.4-ranked contender Savvas Michael:

“Yeah, I do definitely back Rodtang. I feel like he does keep improving every fight and he's still quite hungry. And you know, he stepped out for Demetrious Johnson, which is awesome, he loves a challenge.”

Catch the full interview below:

Though regularly competing in MMA, ‘Mini T’ squared off with ‘The Iron Man’ in a Muay Thai bout at ONE on TNT I in April 2021.

While Danial Williams took Rodtang to the limit, it was the Muay Thai icon who walked away with the unanimous decision victory. Williams said:

“I felt like the last fight he had, he was a little bit different with the footwork and he even said it himself. So he's even improving a bit more so I do give him the slight edge. He's starting to be a little bit less traditional Thai. I mean his heavy punches are what I think is going to give him the edge.”

Danial Williams says Rodtang Jitmuangnon is “levels ahead” of Savvas Michael

While Rodtang Jitmuangnon had a masterful performance in his quarterfinal fight with Jacob Smith at ONE 157, Savvas Michael had an equally-impressive showing against Amir Naseri in his first-round matchup.

Danial Williams believes that ‘The Baby Face Killer’ has the skills to go all the way, but is still backing Rodtang, saying the Thai fighter is levels ahead of the competition.

“Savvas, he's got the skills to do it as well. I'm the worst predictor man, I'll be honest. I don't like predicting fights too much because it is the fight game. And anyone in that Grand Prix has got the skills to win it but yeah, I'm backing Rodtang, man. I think he's just a little bit that levels ahead.”

Luckily, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out. Rodtang Jitmuangnon will step back into the circle to face Savvas Michael in the semifinal round of the tournament at ONE 161, when the promotion debuts on Amazon Prime Video.

