“There’s a lot on the line” - Danial Williams says fight with Jeremy Miado ‘makes total sense’

Australia's Danial Williams is excited about his upcoming fight against 'The Jaguar' Jeremy Miado in a highly anticipated MMA bout. Both fighters are on win streaks in the stacked strawweight division, and Williams may be looking for a world title shot next.

According to 'Mini T,' this will be an exciting bout that makes a ton of sense for his future. The 29-year-old did not hesitate when it was offered. In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“I was happy with this matchup as soon as it was thrown to me. I didn’t even take two seconds to think twice about it. Me and Miado makes total sense. He’s on the same brink as I am. He was in the top five a few months ago. Now I stole it, so a win for both of us here is pivotal.”

Australian fighter Danial Williams is currently ranked No. 5 in the division, a spot the Filipino fighter occupied after he defeated his compatriot, Lito Adiwang, earlier this year.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick



@ONEChampionship | #ONEonTNT What a war between Rodtang and Danial Williams! Despite coming in on short-notice, the Australian slugger brought the action & surprised everyone standing toe-to-toe with the Thai Tank. What a war between Rodtang and Danial Williams! Despite coming in on short-notice, the Australian slugger brought the action & surprised everyone standing toe-to-toe with the Thai Tank.@ONEChampionship | #ONEonTNT https://t.co/wkcr1OlHlu

Plus, both fighters, at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21, will be looking to make it four wins in a row. Williams continued:

“We’re in the same boat. There’s a lot on the line for both of us, and this is why this one is going to be a banger on Prime Video.”

Knockout incoming in Danial Williams vs. Jeremy Miado

Danial Williams and Jeremy Miado are knockout strikers, and they have proven it in their performances in the circle. 'The Jaguar' has a 100% finishing rate in his five wins in the promotion, while 'Mini T' won two of his three victories in the circle via TKO. This fight will likely not see the scorecards.

Overtime Heroics MMA @OTHeroicsMMA



We felt that body shot by Danial Williams in the main card opener at #ONEBadBlood . 🤢 We felt that body shot by Danial Williams in the main card opener at #ONEBadBlood. 🤢https://t.co/1yDIqyxOyJ

Miado of the Philippines is currently on a three-fight win streak, with all three being won via a KO finish inside two rounds. He will be looking to continue his knockout streak at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Australia's Williams won his most recent fight with a thunderous knockout finish. With his experience in Muay Thai and mixing it up with Rodtang Jitmuangnon, he will be looking to show his power in this fight and make a statement to earn a future shot at the world title.

Poll : 0 votes