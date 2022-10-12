Watch: Danial Williams sweeps opponent with powerful leg kick

MMA and Muay Thai fighter Danial Williams has some slick striking moves in his arsenal. In every ONE Championship fight, he gets to show off some expert techniques against his opponents.

ONE Championship recently displayed one such move on Instagram, posting a clip from a previous fight. The promotion shared:

"Kick out the foundation! 🦶Danial Williams meets Jeremy Miado in the Circle on October 21 at ONE on Prime Video 3!"

In the video, 'Mini T' lands a booming leg kick against his opponent, which sends him to the canvas. Australia's Williams has experience in both Muay Thai and MMA, and the No.5-ranked strawweight contender certainly has power in every limb.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting to see 'Mini T' return to the circle since his win earlier this year. At ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21, he'll face 'The Jaguar' Jeremy Miado in a strawweight MMA bout.

The Thailand-based Filipino warrior is currently on a three-fight win streak and is coming off a huge victory over his compatriot Lito Adiwang.

Williams has stayed nearly undefeated in ONE Championship, with his lone loss being a war against Muay Thai great Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Regarding his world title fight against 'The Iron Man', it may have resulted in a defeat, but he's proud to have traded in the circle with such a noteworthy opponent.

Danial Williams wants the king, Joshua Pacio

'The Passion' Joshua Pacio has long been ruling over the strawweight division. Danial Williams, meanwhile, has been putting together a winning streak and is ranked in the top five. With a win at ONE on Prime Video 3, he will look to get a shot at the world champion.

In an interview with MMA Sucka, 'Mini T' Danial Williams explained that aiming towards a world title shot is what keeps him motivated. On October 21, it will be his fourth fight in 2022, so he will need all the drive he can get.

“Looking at the top five, I like my chances… I want Joshua Pacio! It gives me a buzz in training. It just perks me up and gives me that reason to get in the gym and do those harder sessions. Change my lifestyle to be able to do that. Minimize work, live scarcely for a little bit, live poorly just a little bit to get those dreams.”

Catch the interview below:

