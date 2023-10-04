Danial Williams not looking past ‘strong’ Jonathan Di Bella: “He can take some big shots”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Danial Williams will look to dethrone ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

Through his run in the promotion, ‘Mini T’ has become a fan favorite for his willingness to put himself in the firing line on a moment's notice.

Whether it’s taking late-notice fights against Superlek or going to war with Rodtang, you can always count on Williams to bring the fight. However, this next contest is about more than just scrapping.

This time around, in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6, he has the chance to fully prepare for a world championship contest that he is confident of his chances in.

One of the biggest disparities between Williams and his opponent is the footage available of their careers.

While fans have watched the Australian-Thai striker compete in MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai under the ONE Championship banner, Di Bella won the vacant title on his debut with the promotion.

With five rounds of tape to study, the challenger was still able to make some reads on his opponent and analyze what he did well and where he could look to test him inside the circle.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Danial Williams spoke about what he was able to take from the champion’s victory over Zhang Peimian in a fight of the year contender from 2022:

“So I just feel like it's going to be a better fight this time. And yeah, what I learned mostly from that fight is that he does get better as the fight goes on. He is a tough fighter. He take the best shots. He's a strong, strong fighter. He can take some big shots.”

Watch the full interview below:

Williams will look to test the heart and toughness that Di Bella displayed last time out for himself when they meet at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

