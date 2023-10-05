Danial Williams looks to crack Jonathan Di Bella’s defense with ‘power and pressure’

At ONE Fight Night 15, Danial Williams is looking to put his next opponent under a pressure test to see whether he sinks or swims.

Through all of his fights under the ONE Championship banner, the Australian-Thai striker has become known for his relentless style and pace. Whether he is competing in MMA, Muay Thai, or kickboxing, Williams banks on the advantages that he carries into each and every fight.

Regardless of the opponent, ‘Mini T’ is confident that if he can put his heart and fighting spirit up against their's, he can emerge on top in a dog fight. On October 6, he will look to take Jonathan Di Bella to places he hasn’t gone before in hopes of winning the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Though the defending champion showcased his toughness and ability to rally late on in a fight during his ONE Championship debut, in which he won the belt last year, Williams is confident that his best path to victory is by sticking to what got him to this position.

Di Bella showcased some slick striking against Zhang Peimian last time out but what will happen when he is put under pressure from his next challenger?

Those are the kinds of questions that have got Williams confident that he will be leaving the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with his first piece of ONE Championship gold.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Danial Williams spoke about his approach to this fight and how he plans on dethroning the world champion:

“Just the pressure and power man, just keeping the pressure, keeping the power. I wanna hit him with hard shots and just, yeah, keep the pressure on. That means high volume and keep coming forward and then just, yeah, just seeing how much he can handle when I come with power and pressure.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.