Danial Williams raves about Smilla Sundell's 'fun to watch' Muay Thai game ahead of ONE Fight Night 22 return

Danial Williams is excited to take in ONE Fight Night 22 as a fan as Smilla Sundell returns to action in the main event of the evening.

The Swedish striking prodigy will look to continue her undefeated streak in ONE Championship as she competes in the main event on May 3.

With her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship on the line, she will take on the surging Russian contender Natalia Diachkova in a fight that has aggression and entertainment written all over it.

Both women have shown that when they step inside the ring, they're coming to put on a show for the fans by leaving it all out there.

This match-up has Williams excited as he spoke about the aspects of Sundell's game that he appreciates the most in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Just her boxing, man. That has been incredible. I like her power too and she has a good sense of shot selection too. All-around, she's really fun to watch I must say."

Danial Williams is right to highlight the power of Smilla Sundell

Danial Williams put a specific focus on the boxing skill set that Smilla Sundell brings to the table and for good reason.

The world champion is fantastic at using her range to her advantage and this will once again be crucial against Diachkova.

However, that isn't to say that the strawweight queen isn't just as dangerous when she chooses to close that gap to land elbows and knees.

As Danial Williams said, her shot selection is always on point and this combined with her aggressive style makes her must-watch entertainment whenever she is competing.

The same can be said for Diachkova, making this main event inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium a battle between two exciting competitors.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.