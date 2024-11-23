Danial Williams says Denis Puric's granite chin will make life difficult for Elias Mahmoudi: "Puric can take a lot of damage"

Danial Williams is set to make his return to Muay Thai at the stacked ONE Fight Night 26 card that goes down next month.

On December 6 at Lumpinee Stadium, some of the promotion's most exciting strikers will be in action.

Amongst them is Williams, who will face Thongpoon PK Saenchai in a fight that should produce fireworks from the opening bell.

Later on in the night, another huge clash takes place in the flyweight Muay Thai division with two different styles facing off.

Elias Mahmoudi has been very impressive in his recent outings, where he has secured knockout victories on both occasions.

His stoppage against Taiki Naito, in particular at ONE Fight Night 24 in August, was remarkable, but he will have a hard time breaking down his next foe.

Denis Puric is known for his toughness and exciting style, which were on display in his last fight, in which he went the distance with Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in kickboxing.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Danial Williams gave his thoughts on the fight while pointing out the incredible durability of 'The Bosnian Menace':

"It's going to be a tough for Puric. So I'll edge Mahmoudi. But make no mistake, Puric can take a lot of damage."

Danial Williams and Elias Mahmoudi need to pick their shots

For both Danial Wiliams and Elias Mahmoudi, getting their hands raised may be determined by how well they keep their composure.

It's not smart to get drawn into a brawl with either Thongpoon or Denis Puric because we've seen what both men are capable of in the past.

That being said, 'Mini T' doesn't back down from a good old-fashioned scrap, but he's also very aware of the dangers that await him at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 6.

Regardless of the outcomes, fans are sure to win when these four men are in action.

