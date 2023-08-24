Danial Williams says Jonathan Di Bella won’t be able to handle the storm that’s coming to him

Danial Williams is coming into his contest at ONE Fight Night 15 with a more focused mindset.

Calling this fight a do-or-die, ‘Mini T’ gets his second shot at a world championship under the ONE banner. This time around, the Perth native has a full camp to prepare.

Last time out, Williams stepped up on late notice at ONE Fight Night 8 to challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

With his fan-favorite status, ability to put on great fights regardless of the rule set, and reliability, the Australian-Thai striker has earned his stripes the hard way.

On October 6, he will challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Competing in kickboxing for the second time under the ONE Championship banner, the challenger is confident that he has what it takes to leave the ring with the belt resting over his shoulder.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Danial Williams detailed the strengths that he brings to the table against the defending champion:

“What I would think is that he wouldn't be able to deal with my power, pressure, and punches.”

Though he is known for his ability to stand and trade strikes with any opponent, this fight is about ‘Mini T’ proving that he belongs at the top of the sport.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.