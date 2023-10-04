Danial Williams says kickboxing gold is "there for the taking" as long as he maintains focus

Danial Williams may have earned his reputation in ONE Championship for being a fighter that is always willing to lay it all on the line but his next contest is different.

Having done his part as a late-notice replacement, fighting in multiple weight classes, and under various rulesets, ‘Mini T’ has put more emphasis on his next outing than any previous fight.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, he will challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

While the Australian-Thai striker is no stranger to competing in big match-ups under the ONE banner, this fight is about more than putting on a show.

Williams is a fan favorite for a reason and he’s not going to abandon the all-action style that helped him make his name but that doesn’t mean he can’t approach this fight with a more dialed-in focus.

Coming into this match-up, the challenger is extremely confident that he has the skills to secure victory at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As a result of the stakes in this match-up, fans have seen a more passionate and motivated Williams when it comes to getting his hand raised by all means necessary.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Danial Williams spoke about his mentality for this fight and how in his opinion, it is all within his hands:

“I feel like this is in my power. There are no excuses for this fight. This is not like ‘Oh, I got nothing to lose now.’ like, ‘This is cool, I don't care about the result.’ No, like I really care about this result. This is in my control. This is there for the taking if I just stay focused and do the right things and leave no stone left unturned for this kickboxing title match.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

