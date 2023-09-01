Danial Williams says Superlek might be too ‘smart’ and ‘strong’ for Rodtang

At ONE Fight Night 15, Danial Williams will step into one of the biggest fights of his career as he challenges Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight world championship.

On October 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ‘Mini T’ knows the importance of this contest, being no stranger to the biggest and brightest lights.

Through his run in ONE Championship, the striker has shared the circle with two of the best strikers on the planet, one on his debut and another on late notice in his last appearance.

At ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against the flyweight kickboxing titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In a dream match-up for striking fans, the two elite Thai competitors will finally go toe-to-toe in one of the biggest bouts of the year.

Having stepped in for the injured Rodtang to face Superlek in their previously scheduled meeting at ONE Fight Night 8, Williams knows both fighters better than most.

Before he challenges for the strawweight kickboxing world championship, ‘Mini T’ gave his prediction on the mammoth fight that goes down in less than a month.

Leaning more towards the challenger’s side, Danial Williams pointed to the recent strength of Superlek ‘The Kicking Machine’ Kiatmoo9 as his biggest advantage against 'The Iron Man.'

He said:

“Superlek’s on an absolute roll. He's been so busy, he's going to be strong. He's going to be smart.”

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.