Danial Williams says victory imminent for Superlek if Rodtang “doesn’t come fully prepared”

As he prepares for one of the biggest fights of his career, Danial Williams has one eye on a clash between two of his former opponents.

At ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, ONE Championship fans will finally be treated to an all-time dream match-up on the global stage.

The fans inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, will finally see two of the best strikers on the planet go toe-to-toe.

Defending his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against arguably his biggest threat to date, Rodtang Jitmaungnon will face ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Having been scheduled to take place at ONE Fight Night 8 this past March until an injury to Rodtang saw Williams stepping in, this epic fight has Williams excited for obvious reasons.

Having faced Superlek on short notice and announced himself to ONE Championship fans with his debut against Rodtang, there aren’t many competitors that know these men better than ‘Mini T’.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Danial Williams said that the defending champion needs to be at the top of his game if he is going to keep hold of his title this time around:

“If Rodtang doesn't come fully prepared for this one, however, I feel Superlek 100 percent wins.”

Following his withdrawal from their originally scheduled contest and his words about not wanting to face fellow Thai competitors, there may be more doubts hanging over ‘The Iron Man’ than ever before.

But he can silence the critics should he deliver another classic Rodtang-esque performance inside the legendary venue next month.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel for North American viewers.