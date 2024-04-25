Danial Williams suggests Jonathan Haggerty will struggle to flex his muscles at range vs. Superlek

Jonathan Haggerty faces arguably the toughest test of his entire run in ONE Championship in his next fight, as he is set to take on 'The Kicking Machine,' Superlek Kiatmuu9.

'The General' has come up against some elite competitors during his time in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions.

That being said, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek has proven himself to be on another level right now.

His recent wins over Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa have shown the kind of highs that 'The Kicking Machine' is capable of reaching.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Danial Williams provided his analysis of the fight and how despite Haggerty's advantages in different ranges, making them count against an opponent like Superlek is a different story altogether. He said:

"Haggerty is going to be able to use his reach, he's going to use his elbows, but it's hard to get inside and fight Superlek"

Jonathan Haggerty needs to capitalize on every opportunity

Jonathan Haggerty, the ONE Muay Thai and Kickboxing king in bantamweight, has shown in his recent fights in the bantamweight division that he is excellent at making the most of opportunities.

With the added power that he has gained since moving up a weight class, the Brit has become a much more dangerous striker - one that is capable of ending the fight at a moment's notice.

Looking for these chances and taking them when they appear will be crucial for Jonathan Haggerty against an opponent that is relentless in his approach.

'The Kicking Machine' isn't going to back down from a fight but in the rare chance that he makes a mistake, Haggerty must be there to punish him for it.

Keeping hold of the bantamweight Muay Thai title is all about whether or not he can find a way through the supremely technical game of his opponent.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6.