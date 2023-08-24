Danial Williams suggests sole focus on kickboxing makes him a more dangerous fighter

Australian-Thai fighter Danial Williams has been competing in various disciplines in ONE Championship. However, for his upcoming fight, he is focusing on only one, which he said will make a huge difference.

‘Mini T’ made his promotional debut in April 2021 and has fought in Muay Thai, kickboxing and mixed martial arts matches in line with his quest to become a multi-sport world champion.

For his next fight, Danial Williams returns to fighting in kickboxing as he challenges for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against reigning champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada.

The two will clash at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. It is Danial Williams’ second attempt at a kickboxing world title after his failed bid for the flyweight strap against world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 back in March.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, the 30-year-old fighter from Perth shared that focusing on kickboxing of late has made him a dangerous fighter, something he looks forward to showcasing against Jonathan Di Bella.

Danial WIlliams said:

“Yeah, so in this camp, the main focus has been kickboxing. So a lot of my other fights are kind of like me staying ready for everything you know, still doing my MMA training, still doing my jiu-jitsu, still doing my Muay Thai, kickboxing. This time is just purely kickboxing.”

He added:

“So I’ve just been focused on pad work in kickboxing, sparring, kickboxing, strength and conditioning, you know kickboxing-focused, working on combos. It just has been purely kickboxing and watching a lot of kickboxing matches.”

Against Superlek in his previous fight, Danial Williams took on the match on short notice as a late-replacement challenger.

He tried his best to keep in step with Superlek, especially in the early goings, but just could not completely swing the tide in his favor before bowing by knockout in the third round.

Against Jonathan Di Bella he looks to write a different ending and realize his goal of becoming world champion.

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Di Bella, for his part, is making his first title defense since becoming the sheriff of the division last October in his promotional debut.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.