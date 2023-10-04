Danial Williams won’t back down from a fierce fight: “I’m gonna give him my best shots”

At ONE Fight Night 15, Danial Williams knows the importance of his next contest but that doesn’t mean he is overthinking his approach.

Throughout his run in ONE Championship, ‘Mini T’ has built up a reputation for never backing down from a scrap.

Competing in three different rulesets at multiple weight classes, Williams is the kind of guy who says yes when the phone rings be it a big or small opportunity.

This reliability to produce great contests whenever he is given his next assignment has earned the Australian-Thai firecracker a lot of great opportunities that have established his name.

Next time out at ONE Fight Night 15, he knows the importance of finally capitalizing on this huge fight that has come his way.

On October 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Williams will challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Despite there being a world championship on the line and a lot of eyes on this match-up, the challenger is sticking to his guns.

Not wanting to abandon the style that got him to the dance in the first place, Danial Williams is promising another all-action, relentless approach from himself as he looks to test the fighting spirit of the defending champion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Mini T’ spoke about his game plan that involves very little secrets and tricks up his sleeve:

“Expect absolute fireworks. I am just going to walk forward. I'm going to be able to take his shots. I'm gonna give him my best shots that I've got. This is it for me, so you’re just going to see pure action. Yeah, unless he knocks me out, then it's going to be mine for the taking. So, just someone who's just not going to be circling, not going to be running back, just going to be really trying to get that best shot and just, you know, hurt him. Yeah, just pure action.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, October 6.

