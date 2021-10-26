Daniel Cormier believes Fedor Emelianenko is the greatest heavyweight of all time, says Stipe Miocic is the heavyweight GOAT in the UFC

Daniel Cormier believes Fedor Emelianenko is the greatest heavyweight of all time. That comes in direct contrast to Cormier's recent comments, which claimed Fedor would have struggled to break into the top five of the UFC heavyweight division.

However, Daniel Cormier has since clarified that he was only referring to a specific time period in which he believed Fedor would be unable to compete with the UFC's best.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier went even further. He stated that whilst he believes his old rival Stipe Miocic is the greatest heavyweight to have competed in the UFC, Fedor Emelianenko is the greatest heavyweight in MMA history.

"I still believe Fedor Emelianenko is the greatest heavyweight of all time. [I] love Stipe. Stipe's the best UFC heavyweight of all time. The wins Fedor had, think Pride, over the likes of Nogueira and all those guys; Arlovski. Hats off to you bud... I like Fedor. Fact that he's still fighting at 45 and knocking dudes out like he did Tim Johnson. Hats off to the goat. I have no issues with the man."

Where does Daniel Cormier rank in the heavyweight GOAT list

Fedor Emelianenko is considered to be the heavyweight GOAT by the majority of MMA fans. With that in mind, where does Daniel Cormier come in when listing the greatest heavyweights of all time?

'DC' did hold the UFC heavyweight title. He claimed the gold by knocking out Stipe Miocic in 2018. He was successful in defending the belt once, defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC 230.

However, he ultimately ended up on the losing side of a trilogy with Miocic, coming up short twice, at UFC 241 and 252.

Cormier competed multiple times at light heavyweight as well, even capturing the 205-pound title.

Looking at his heavyweight record alone, it is hard to place him above the likes of Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos or even Brock Lesnar.

However, his overall record and achievements inside the world of MMA may well have him, at very least, in the conversation for being one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

