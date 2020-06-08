Daniel Cormier accepts Stipe Miocic's callout

Daniel Cormier responds to Stipe Miocic's callout.

Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic trilogy fight seems to be coming very close as the two share tweets

UFC 241 Cormier v Miocic 2

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic trilogy seems to be finally taking some shape. Earlier today, Stipe Miocic tweeted out a photo with the caption, "The time has come. Who’s ready!?#SM #AndStil"

Daniel Cormier was quick to respond and tweeted back, "you’re done!"

Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic have a long history behind them

The two have been involved in a feud for over two years now. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier first locked horns at UFC 226. The fight came at a point when Daniel Cormier was the light-heavyweight champion and hoped that he could secure a second title. Stipe Miocic, on the other hand, had just created a record of defending the heavyweight title the maximum number of times by defeating Francis Ngannou. The match saw Daniel Cormier walk out with the win via a first-round KO. The fight made Cormier a two-weight champion and only the second person in the history of UFC to hold two belts simultaneously.

The second fight didn't come soon. Stipe Miocic had to go on a significant campaign. However, when it did happen, it took place with Daniel Cormier only having one belt as he had relinquished the light-heavyweight title. The fight was the main event of UFC 241. Stipe Miocic after having a slow start in the first three rounds found his pace in the fourth one. Later in the round, he unleashed a barrage of punches that knocked out Daniel Cormier and he became a two-time heavyweight champion.

Since then the two have been waiting along the side-lines for a rematch. It was expected that the two will fight in the summer of this year but the COVID-19 pandemic made sure that couldn't happen. Stipe Miocic in a series of tweets had informed fans that,

"I want to fight DC. It’s going to happen period. Im going to give my fans what they want to see. My management has been working on dates with UFC. Right now I’m doing what the Governor DeWine is advising and am working as a first responder. I can’t control a global pandemic."

Advertisement

Given Stipe Miocic was serving the people, even Daniel Cormier encouraged him and supported his decision,

"One thing I saw the other day, Stipe said worrying about a fight right now is not on my mind. This guy is one of the people that does try to save lives and his responsibility right now is not to me or the UFC. It’s to all these people in the Cleveland area who need help from Stipe the firefighter not Stipe the heavyweight champion of the world."

It looks like things are finally settling down and we might get to see the much-awaited Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 3. What are your thoughts on the fight?