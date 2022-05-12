"He has the most chances to find sustained success" - Daniel Cormier details why Nate Diaz vs. Michael Chandler could be the perfect matchup

Daniel Cormier feels a fight against Michael Chandler next would be the right step for Nate Diaz.

Cormier had a ringside commentator's view during one of the craziest knockouts in UFC history. After an impressive first round in his UFC 274 lightweight bout, Tony Ferguson was ready to persevere and get back into the win column. However, Michael Chandler had other plans for him and landed a front kick directly to the chin of 'El Cucuy', knocking him out instantly.

Cormier, like most MMA fans, was shocked by the sudden knockout. During the post-fight interview, Chandler used his electric mic skills to build up hype for his next fight. Now that the dust has settled, 'DC' has begun advocating for 'Iron' to fight Nate Diaz next. The UFC Hall of Famer had this to say about the potential matchup in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"I'm not by any means saying this is an easy fight for either guy. I'm saying that in all the matchups we have seen Diaz tied to, this is the one I think he has the most chances to find sustained success."

Nate Diaz has been inactive for nearly a year now and continues to call out fighters on social media. Although the Conor McGregor trilogy makes sense, the Stockton-born Diaz has shown interest in fighting Chandler, Khamzat Chimaev, and Charles Oliveira.

Meanwhile, 'Iron' is in the perfect spot to pick his next opponent because of his recent stellar performance. Therefore, the potential matchup between the two is likely.

Daniel Cormier was surprised with Hall of Fame induction at UFC 274

At UFC 274, Cormier was surprised with more than just an unbelievable seat to call the fights. During the broadcast, 'DC' was caught off guard by a sudden tribute the UFC organized for him. The tribute ended with the former two-division champion being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. After the event, the newest UFC Hall of Famer had this to say on Twitter:

"I cried @UFC hall of fame. I am at a loss for words. I'm sure my parents are smiling down on me right now."

Anyone who says 'DC' doesn't deserve to be in the Hall of Fame hasn't followed his career. Cormier was a two-division UFC champion who defended both belts and fought a handful of the best fighters of all time. Respectful and a good role model, Cormier is the epitome of what a mixed martial artist is supposed to be.

