"McGregor gets a 50,000 bonus right now, he wouldn't even like pay attention to it" - Daniel Cormier explains why it would be difficult for Conor McGregor to "recapture" his glory days inside the UFC's octagon

Daniel Cormier recently explained why recapturing the version of Conor McGregor that beat Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez may no longer be possible.

He said that while McGregor still possesses the skills to beat some fighters in the lightweight and welterweight divisions, his drive is nowhere close to what it was when he fought the likes of Aldo and Alvarez.

Addressing McGregor's willingness to compete again with the same motivation on a recent episode of Taking Brawls, Cormier said:

"There are a lot of guys that Conor McGregor can beat at 155 and 170. But I don't know whether he can recapture that look what he did to Jose Aldo or look what he did to Eddie Alvarez."

Cormier added that the Irish fighter does not lack the skills to bring back those moments:

"I don't think it's for lack of skill, I think it's because he doesn't need to. I think when Conor McGregor was on his ascent, he needed to change his life, his family's life. If he got a 50,000 dollar bonus right now, he wouldn't even pay attention to it."

McGregor has had tremendous success with his business ventures outside the octagon. His last victory in the UFC was against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246 in 2020. Since then, he has fought Dustin Poirier twice and suffered a horrific leg injury in their third fight at UFC 264. This has led to questions about his drive and motivation to fight again.

McGregor made history by becoming a two-division champion in Cage Warriors. He was later signed by the UFC and made his debut in Stockholm on April 6, 2013 against Marcus Brimage. He took just 67 seconds to defeat his American opponent and introduce the world to 'The Notorious'.

McGregor's post-fight interview was as memorable as the fight itself when he called for his performance to be rewarded with a $60,000 bonus:

‘Sixty G’s baby!’

Since then, the Irishman has claimed double champ status and went on to fight Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

Watch Daniel Cormier's interview with Talking Brawls below:

Daniel Cormier explains why the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz should have been booked

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is recovering from a leg injury he sustained in his third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman has been sidelined from action, but has been back to a proper training regime lately.

Fans of 'The Notorious' were thrilled when he posted a tweet inviting them to bear witness to what he called the biggest comeback in sports history.

While the entire MMA community expected Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor to clash for a third time, the American fighter was eager to fight out his current contract with the UFC.

Speaking about why the trilogy should have been booked, Cormier said:

"That's what should have happened. Conor should have come back to fight Nate. Because again, if Nate leaves the UFC we will never get that third fight. That's unfortunate. He should've fought Nate."

