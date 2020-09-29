With his triumphant win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253, Israel Adesanya cemented his place as one of the best champions in UFC middleweight history and is right up in there with Anderson Silva.

According to former UFC Double Champion, Daniel Cormier, Izzy might even be the best light heavyweight in the world right, despite still being an active 185-lb fighter. While there have been talks of Adesanya moving up to 205, The Last Stylebender continues to represent the middleweight division with pride.

Daniel Cormier believes @stylebender could be "the best light heavyweight in the world right now" and "it might be time already" for Adesanya vs. Jon Jones 👀



(via @dc_mma) pic.twitter.com/2uNPOYgQUq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 28, 2020

Daniel Cormier believes that Israel Adesanya is the best light heavyweight in the world

During the recent episode of DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier claimed that Israel Adesanya might be the best light heavyweight in the world right now and the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champ himself feels that The Last Stylebender will eventually move up to 205 and obtain a lot of success.

So much so, DC also believes that Israel Adesanya is quite capable of beating the newly crowned UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jan Blachowicz, and should be in the conversation of being in the Pound-for-Pound list, as well.

"Izzy is the best 205-pounder in the world right now, Izzy beats everybody. Izzy is the best 205-lb champion in the world right now. I'm telling you, after what I saw last night, I think Adesanya is the best light heavyweight in the world right now. Much less the best middleweight in the world, I think he's the best light heavyweight in the world. 'Cause he's big, see how big he looked out there last night? He's tall, he's lean, he's strong."- said, Daniel Cormier on Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya is likely to continue in the UFC 's Middleweight Division for a while now and for his next title defense, The Last Stylebender is expected to face either Robert Whittaker or Jared Cannonier, who are set to collide at UFC 254. Adesanya, however, has teased the possibility of a move up to 205, much like his idol Anderson Silva did.

Please credit Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article