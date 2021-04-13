Daniel Cormier breaks down how a calm and calculative approach helped Francis Ngannou conquer Stipe Miocic

Former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is in awe of Francis Ngannou's ability to maintain composure at UFC 260. In the latest episode of Detail on ESPN+, Cormier did a breakdown of Ngannou's bid to claim the heavyweight strap against Stipe Miocic.

Francis Ngannou is widely regarded as the most powerful striker on the UFC roster. Due to years spent working at various sand mines in Cameroon, Ngannou is said to have developed immense raw strength. His demolishing knockout power was on full display against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249.

The Predator incautiously threw haymakers at Rozenstruik and rendered the Surinamese fighter unconscious within 20 seconds of the first frame.

Francis Ngannou in 2020:

1 fight

1 KO

20 seconds

Just a scary human



Ngannou is currently on a 4 fight win streak and waiting for his rematch with Stipe Miocic pic.twitter.com/wLG6KEFLDU — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 29, 2020

But at UFC 260, Francis Ngannou did not engage in trading recklessly against Stipe Miocic. Instead, Ngannou stayed poised in front of the former champion, not gassing himself out like he did in their previous meeting at UFC 220.

Daniel Cormier alluded to this in his recent breakdown of Francis Ngannou's transition from a "wrecking ball" to "Calm Francis":

"Watch the fight against Jairzinho; watch the fight against [Curtis] Blaydes. But [against Stipe Miocic] he'll just go back to his distance. 'I've got him hurt now, I'm sure I will get more chances.' So he gets back to his space... Calm Francis is about as scary as they have in the entire world", said Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou is going to be the next UFC star

In an episode of DC & Helwani on ESPN, Daniel Cormier explained why Francis Ngannou may surpass Brock Lesnar's stardom levels. According to the former double champ, Ngannou possesses the physical traits that make him the quintessential heavyweight champion.

Advertisement

DC stated that there has not been a champion in the recent past with Francis Ngannou's colossal frame.

"I think this is the first time the UFC has got a guy that strikes that kind of intrigue around the world since Brock [Lesnar]. Right, cause there aren't many Brocks out here... you get that with Francis -- a big guy that doesn't belong to this world. And with his fighting ability combined with his physical attributes, he could be as big as any heavyweight champ the UFC has ever had", said Daniel Cormier.

DC explains why new UFC heavyweight champion @francis_ngannou has an opportunity to create mainstream intrigue not seen since Brock Lesnar.



(via @dc_mma) pic.twitter.com/uQK6g7OHOE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 30, 2021