Watch: Daniel Cormier breaks down how Dustin Poirier used psychological warfare to get the better of Conor McGregor at UFC 257

In the latest episode of Detail on ESPN+, former double champ Daniel Cormier analyzed the main event between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

Dissecting Dustin Poirier's victory over Conor McGregor, Cormier emphasized the subtle yet notable mental intimidation techniques used by the Diamond at UFC 257.

Daniel Cormier also elaborated on how Dustin Poirier asserted his dominance inside the cage. As the first round ended, Poirier made eye contact with the Notorious One whilst lightly jabbing the Irishman in the stomach. This small gesture added to the relentless mental pressure McGregor faced in the Octagon.

We always talk about the game within the game, @DustinPoirier came to play the game @ufc 257. I get all the way into both fight on my next episode of detail. Streaming live Monday only on @espn plus pic.twitter.com/WZBc9prdEM — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 6, 2021

Daniel Cormier believes that Conor McGregor lost his edge in the psychological warfare leading up to UFC 257. McGregor has used verbal antics and jibes in the past against opponents like Jose Aldo, who succumbed under pressure and lunged forward aggressively, only to get knocked out by the Notorious One back in 2015.

"Dustin even said it himself, the aura of Conor McGregor was gone. At every turn, he is taking shots at you. He will make you feel inadequate; he is a bit of a jerk. That was part of his game," said Daniel Cormier on DC & Helwani.

"This last approach seemed a little bit different. It did not seem that Conor McGregor was the same guy... The guy with an edge is usually the guy that people tune in for," Cormier added.

According to DC, just like Mike Tyson, Conor McGregor got inside the heads of his opponents before the fight even started. With the intense buildup to their fights, rivals were often left wondering if they were going to face a maniac when they entered the ring. This mental defeat often mirrored their performances inside the cage.

Will the 'real' Conor McGregor make his return to the Octagon?

Back when he was a rising MMA star from Dublin, Conor McGregor was known for being the personification of the stereotypical brash Irishman. The Notorious One never shied away from verbally assaulting his opponents leading up to the fight although he sometimes seemed respectful after the fight ended.

It was apparent in their first meeting at UFC 178 that Conor McGregor's verbal jibes irked Dustin Poirier. McGregor finished an enraged Poirier whilst talking to him inside the cage.

After almost half a decade, Poirier faced a chivalrous McGregor, quite the opposite of the Irishman he faced at UFC 178. This time, the result favored the Diamond and it now appears that pre-fight antics were a huge part of McGregor's success. The former double champ recently took to Instagram to send out a warning that he is not going to be his courteous self in the future.