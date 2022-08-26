"He was the biggest loser"- Daniel Cormier explains how Leon Edwards winning the belt at UFC 278 is the worst thing that could happen to Khamzat Chimaev's shot at the title

Daniel Cormier has labeled Khamzat Chimaev as the biggest loser of UFC 278, where Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to become the new welterweight champion.

Gonçalo Silva @goncalosilva_31 Leon Edwards knocking out one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC Leon Edwards knocking out one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC https://t.co/cK6TDxRjF5

Cormier is one of just four double champs in UFC history. Now retired and in the UFC Hall of Fame, Cormier works as an analyst and commentator for the UFC. While breaking down Chimaev's upcoming UFC main event against Nate Diaz on his show 3 Rounds with DC!, Cormier stated (starting at the 9:48 mark):

I think last weekend he did not understand that he was the biggest loser in the Usman versus Leon situation because he was in line. All he had to do was get past Diaz. All he had to do, get past Diaz, you fight for the championship, but with Leon Edwards winning now, now we got a trilogy and rightfully so.

Cormier continued by questioning the purpose of Chimaev and Diaz's upcoming matchup, adding:

That leads to the question, what is this fight for? I feel like for Diaz, this fight is for legacy. I feel like for Chimaev, this is just another scalp on his resume because I don't know if this win necessarily puts him closer than he already is to a championship fight. And, because of the result last weekend, he'll need one more. I just wonder who that one more is going to come against. If he beats Diaz, does he get Covington next?

Watch Daniel Cormier's full comments below:

Khamzat Chimaev and the welterweight title picture

UFC President Dana White has already announced that a trilogy with Kamaru Usman will likely be the first title defense for Leon Edwards. As Daniel Cormier stated, the news delayed Khamzat Chimaev's inevitable title shot.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



We'd make the sun shine for one night only to make this fight happen on home turf! 🤞 Leon vs. Usman 3...in Wembley? 🏟️We'd make the sun shine for one night only to make this fight happen on home turf! 🤞 #UFC278 Leon vs. Usman 3...in Wembley? 🏟️We'd make the sun shine for one night only to make this fight happen on home turf! 🤞 #UFC278 https://t.co/q326oTKsFu

If Usman had emerged victorious at UFC 278, Khamzat would have been next in line, provided he defeated Nate Diaz. Edwards' victory has thrown a wrench in those plans, but Khamzat remains the most likely welterweight to receive a title shot after the trilogy.

A matchup with Covington, as Cormier suggested, could be next up for Chimaev. Chimaev has already called out Covington in the past, and, particularly if Edwards remains the champion, the two could face off to see who deserves the next title shot.

Edwards' victory has put the rest of the division's title hopes on hold, as Usman is the most deserving opponent of his first title defense. Khamzat Chimaev must continue to take care of business until his opportunity arises.

