Daniel Cormier claims Conor McGregor has influenced the increase of fighters payment in MMA

Conor McGregor is arguably one of the most hinfluential fighters to have ever stepped foot into the fight game. A former UFC Double Champion, McGregor has always been one of UFC's most valuable commodities and is known for his immense drawing power.

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier is someone who certainly doesn't fail to see it and while speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani recently, DC opened up on how McGregor has influenced in fighters pay in MMA.

Daniel Cormier comments on Conor McGregor's influence on fighters pay

Conor McGregor is one of the highly-grossed fighters of all time and there is no secret to the fact that The Notorious One has an immense capability of drawing fans. The former UFC Lightweight Champion has broken all sorts of records in terms of numbers and has also played a huge role in the increase of fighters payment in MMA.

Of course, we all know by now that in most cases, MMA fighters around the world are being paid in smaller amounts, especially in comparison to the sport of Boxing. However, McGregor is someone who has been enjoying himself in millions.

Daniel Cormier doesn't fail to see it and while speaking to Ariel Helwani, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion discussed the above subject and had the following to say:

When could we expect McGregor to return to the UFC?

Conor McGregor last fought in the Octagon at UFC 246 when he made his highly-awaited return to the Octagon for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and demolished Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone within the first 40 seconds of the fight.

McGregor currently seems settled in the UFC Welterweight Division and could possibly stick to 170-pounds for the time being. The UFC's Welterweight Division is stacked with some top names in the form of Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman, and it remains to be seen if either of those men will step into the Octagon with the Irishman or not.

Rumors of a potential UFC Welterweight Title clash between Usman and McGregor have been in discussion lately. However, it seems unlikely that the former UFC Champ-Champ will get a shot at the title ahead of the likes of Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns, who over the weekend was victorious over former champion Tyron Woodley.

A fight between McGregor and Masvidal has also been in discussion, whereas, the trilogy between the Irishman and Nate Diaz is also a possibility at this stage.