Daniel Cormier claps back at Jon Jones for "making fun" of him during MMA seminar in Thailand

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will forever be linked as they were opposing sides of one of mixed martial arts' greatest rivalries. The former double champ recently weighed in on footage of the heavyweight champion discussing their fight during a mixed martial arts seminar held in Thailand.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the UFC Hall of Famer and current mixed martial arts analyst stated:

"As I was gone, Jon Jones started making the rounds. I guess he was doing a seminar or something and he was talking about me and the way that I fought, but he was making these sounds, right? I just want everyone to know while it seems as though he wants to give me my flowers, he likes to make fun of me. People say stuff like, 'Jones lives rent free in DC's head'. What about him?"

Cormier continued:

"He's doing a seminar talking about me. 'DC used to throw this overhand right and get into the high crotch. DC fought very aggressive'. I wonder if he gets the same thing that I get when I respond. Hats off to him and his team for building a great game plan because I was going to fight with a lot of forward pressure. I love the sound he made that I would make when he would knee me in the belly because for a long time he's called me fat. I got to see the fat under his chin for the first time."

He shared footage of his response to X, captioning the post:

"Today I talk a number of things one is Jones, he made the rounds recently and as always he messing with the boy lol. Anyhow I discuss it I respond to him making fun of me but that’s not it."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Jon Jones below:

The two legendary mixed martial artists will forever be linked to one another for sharing the octagon twice and engaging in one of the sport's most fierce rivalries. 'Bones' won the first bout via unanimous decision at UFC 182, with both fighters earning Fight of the Night bonuses.

He also took the second bout with a vicious third-round head kick knockout at UFC 214, which earned him Performance of the Night honors. The win was later overturned to a no-contest.

What did Jon Jones say about Daniel Cormier?

Jon Jones recently held a mixed martial arts seminar in Thailand, where he discussed tactics used in his fights against Daniel Cormier. Speaking to a packed gym, 'Bones' stated:

"I fought against this guy named Daniel Cormier and him and I were so competitive. The win meant so much to both of us. Daniel fought with a lot of aggression and I used that against him in certain moments... When I fought against 'DC', he was pushing into me, I used the same grip, I snapped down and I used his momentum against him. Boom. He would go, 'huh'."

Check out Jon Jones' comments on facing Daniel Cormier below:

While Cormier retired more than three and a half years ago, the two fighters have not fully buried the hatchet. Jones has teased that his next fight, which will reportedly come against Stipe Miocic, could be his last.