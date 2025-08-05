  • home icon
Daniel Cormier compares Jack Della Maddalena’s potential Islam Makhachev MSG fight to his own rise vs Jon Jones

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 05, 2025 14:30 GMT
UFC legend talks about potential Jack Della Maddalena (left) vs. Islam Makhachev (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Jack Della Maddalena is rumored to make his first title defense against Islam Makhachev at Madison Square Garden. Ahead of the potential bout, Daniel Cormier emphasized the significance of fighting Makhachev for Della Maddalena's career.

After vacating the UFC lightweight championship, Makhachev has expressed his desire to challenge for the welterweight title. Following Della Maddalena's victory over Belal Muhammad to become the new 170-pound champion, Makhachev has declared his intention to be next in line for a title shot.

In a recent discussion on the Good Guy / Bad Guy show, Cormier stated that if Della Maddalena defeats Makhachev, it could significantly elevate his status in the MMA world.

"Islam [Makhachev] has the opportunity and ability to become a two-division UFC champion. But for Jack Della Maddalena, so many hold Islam in such high regard that when he becomes or if he becomes champion, he goes back to number one pound for pound, which is right where he was to begin with. Jack Della beat Belal Muhammad and still hasn't gotten that rub yet."
'DC' also cited his rise after facing Jon Jones and said:

"He needed to beat a guy or fight a guy that elevates you. We talk about this constantly, how standing in the ring with Jon Jones elevated me to the point that when I fought Stipe [Miocic], it could elevate him... I don't know if Belal did that for Jack. This will be an opportunity for Jack to elevate himself by fighting one of the best fighters in the world."
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (3:32):

youtube-cover
Israel Adesanya previews potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fight

Jack Della Maddalena boasts prowess in boxing, which is evident in his strikes and combinations during fights. In contrast, Islam Makhachev is known for his strong wrestling abilities, which he has consistently relied on.

In a recent discussion with Alexander Volkanovski, UFC middleweight Israel Adesanya offered insights into Della Maddalena's potential fight against Makhachev, saying:

"This fight, Ben Vickers [Della Maddalena’s coach] said he’s gonna knock [Makhachev] out, and I believe him, I honestly believe him because I just think he’s not going to be able to hang with him on the scrambles or when he gets back up. Della Maddalena is just so stoic, he just focuses on his own game, and when he does that, I really think he’s gonna get him, and I can’t wait till that happens, and wherever it is, I’m gonna be there."
Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

