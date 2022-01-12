Daniel Cormier compares "perfect" Michael Chandler to John Cena

Daniel Cormier has compared Michael Chandler to WWE superstar John Cena. Cormier believes that Chandler and Cena share "perfect" personalities that make them likable but at the same time entice fans to boo them.

During the latest episode of the DC & RC show, Cormier and co-host Ryan Clark talked about the lightweight division as it currently stands. While discussing whether or not Chandler seemed too perfect due to his storybook lifestyle, 'DC' said:

"Is he too perfect? It seems like it's all been so perfect… Hey, Michael Chandler's the man, but to me... kind of like John Cena, where he's like so perfect that you're supposed to cheer, but you're like, 'Boooo'... I think the fight in Madison Square [changed] that."

Watch the full show below (discussion about Chandler at 24:40):

Chandler's last outing was at Madison Square Garden against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. After an exhilarating battle, Gaethje was able to best 'Iron' via unanimous decision.

Michael Chandler is potentially looking to fight Tony Ferguson next

After Chandler's loss to Gaethje, the No.5-ranked lightweight is looking for another opponent. 'Iron' is potentially eyeing Tony Ferguson as the fighter to fill that role.

During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the Missouri native discussed his next move forward in the lightweight division. When Helwani mentioned 'El Cucuy' as a potential opponent, Chandler said:

"Tony is an interesting cat, man. Where we at now? We're in January, so we're eight to 10 weeks removed from [UFC 268]... As we just said, it took me six weeks to recover from the last one to actually stop hobbling around. I heard something last week, [Ferguson] wanted to fight me in February, which was five weeks notice... I'm not ready to fight in February, you know, it's five weeks away… I would love to fight Tony, but we got to do it on a normal time frame."

Watch the full interview below (discussion about Ferguson at 6:24):

Tony Ferguson has not been inside the octagon since his unanimous decision loss against Beneil Dariush at UFC 262. He's currently on a three-fight skid after also losing to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

