Daniel Cormier details why Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson is "the right type of match-up"

Daniel Cormier recently expressed his opinion on the UFC targeting a potential matchup between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson.

Cormier, in a recent episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, gave his take on the rumored fight and how it could influence the lightweight division in the future. The former two-division champion said:

"I feel like this is the right type of match-up because when you get Oliveira, you get Gaethje back-to-back, these are championship-level fighters. Now, understand that Chandler has championship aspirations but after a couple of losses, you got to take a step back. And Tony Ferguson today, at 37 years old, on a losing streak as he is, is not one of those guys anymore. So a good performance can put him back on where he wants to go."

Watch the latest episode of DC & RC below:

The rivalry between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson kicked off when Ferguson claimed on Twitter that a matchup between himself and Chandler was in the works.

Things got heated when 'El Cucuy' accused the former Bellator champion of "trying to delay" their bout by continuously rallying for a fight with McGregor. Ferguson tweeted:

Michael Chandler promises to beat Tony Ferguson "from bell to bell"

Michael Chandler responded to Tony Ferguson's aforementioned tweet with venom. 'Iron' vowed to punish 'El Cucuy' from "bell to bell" if the two were to lock horns inside the octagon.

Chandler added that he respects Ferguson for his "tenure" in the UFC, rather than his "stature and current presence in the division." He tweeted:

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA @TonyFergusonXT @lankywatchesMMA @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite @ufc Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect...you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens. @TonyFergusonXT @lankywatchesMMA @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite @ufc Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect...you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens.

Despite going 1-2 in 2021, Michael Chandler's stock is at an all-time high after putting on highly-competitive performances against Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje in 2021. His three-round war with Gaethje was awarded Fight of the Year honors, while he undoubtedly dominated the first round of his championship bout against Oliveira before being finished in the second.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson appears to be on the decline as is evident in his recent losses to Gaethje, Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. Ferguson was once on an impressive 12-fight winning streak, but hasn't recorded a win since 2019.

While both Chandler and Ferguson are coming off losing streaks, a bout between the lightweight duo will surely make for an intriguing fight. Additionally, the victor will likely re-enter title contention with a win.

Edited by C. Naik