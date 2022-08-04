All rivalries don't need to be Khabib vs. McGregor - Daniel Cormier disagrees with Dana White that Deiveson Figueiredo entering octagon at UFC 277 was a mistake

At UFC 277, Deiveson Figueiredo confronted Brandon Moreno following the Mexican's interim title-winning victory over Kai Kara-France. With the result, 'The Assassin Baby' and 'Deus Da Guerra' are once again looking to settle their rivalry in the octagon, this time in the form of a quadrilogy.

Both flyweight supremos have had three intense and exciting fights over the course of their rivalry. The fourth fight could very well be one of the greatest flyweight matchups of all time. Needless to say, many UFC fans are patiently waiting for the official announcement and date.

In light of the recent confrontation between Figueiredo and Moreno at UFC 277, Dana White expressed his thoughts on the moment, branding the Brazilian as "rude" for entering the cage.

The UFC president felt that Deiveson Figueiredo had essentially hijacked Moreno's celebration by entering the octagon. However, not everyone felt the same way.

While discussing UFC 277 on ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, Daniel Cormier gave perspective on the cordial face-off:

“Deiveson came out of the stands with ill intent. But then, when he [Figueiredo] got to the octagon, you could see Moreno starting to process what was going on and he goes, 'My daughters are watching me.' And this is why so many love Brandon Moreno.”

Cormier went on to express his admiration for both fighters after they showed respect during the face-to-face. With regards to Dana White’s comment, he said:

“When Dana says we made a mistake by bringing Figgy in, I kind of disagree, you know why? Because I thought it showed a level of respect between these two fighters that this sport needs at times. All rivalries don’t need to be built on bad blood. It all can't be me and Jon [Jones] or Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and Conor [McGregor].”

Deiveson Figueiredo hits Joe Rogan with notice following comments on the Brazilian's weight

After Deiveson Figueiredo made his appearance and confronted Brandon Moreno at UFC 277, color commentator Joe Rogan was heard talking about how the champion had gained weight and looked beyond the abilities to make the flyweight cut.

Brandon Moreno shared a similar opinion regarding Figueiredo’s weight, too. However, Deiveson Figueiredo hit back at Rogan with a notice for his comments, claiming to have "just started" his diet.

Although Figueiredo is keen on moving up to bantamweight down the line, he is confident about making the 125lb limit next time out for what will likely be a unification showdown with Moreno.

