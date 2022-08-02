"I just started my diet" - Deiveson Figueiredo issues notice to Joe Rogan after UFC commentator claimed 'Deus Da Gerra' wouldn't make 125lbs

Deiveson Figueiredo has put Joe Rogan on notice after the UFC commentator's dismissive comments about the flyweight champion. Rogan recently hailed the UFC 277 interim title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France as the "real" title fight, while raising doubts about Figueiredo competing at 125 pounds again.

'Deus da Guerra' took to Instagram to share an image of himself eating a salad and wrote in the caption:

"Hey @joerogan... I JUST STARTED MY DIET!!!"

This is not the first dig Figueiredo has taken at Rogan following the aforementioned comments. Whilst in attendance at UFC 277, the flyweight champion was asked to weigh in on the comments made by Rogan during the broadcast of the event.

'Deus da Guerra' joked about going in search of Rogan's crystal ball and also offered to have a friendly wager against the UFC color commentator. While the Brazilian is admittedly eyeing a move up to bantamweight, he has promised to continue defending his flyweight throne.

Dana White believes Deiveson Figueiredo's in-ring face off with Brandon Moreno came across as "disrespectful"

Deiveson Figueiredo's hasn't fought anyone barring Brandon Moreno since December 2020. As 'Deus da Guerra' has been on the sidelines for a while nursing injuries, the UFC took the opportunity to set up an interim title clash between Moreno and surging contender Kai Kara-France at UFC 277.

Moreno dispatched Kara-France with a vicious body kick in the third round of their co-headlining clash. In the immediate aftermath of the bout, Figueiredo was invited to the octagon for a face-off with 'The Assassin Baby'.

While the face-off appeared to be a success, UFC president Dana White questioned whether it was okay to steal Moreno's moment. According to White, inviting Figueiredo for a face-off came across as a sign of disrespect to the newly crowned interim flyweight champion. The 52-year-old said at the post-fight presser:

"You know what, it was kind of an in-the-moment thing. Then when he got up there I was like, ‘Well, that was f****** rude.’ This kid is having his moment, and he’s got Figueiredo standing in his face. But it happened, it wasn’t horrible, and we meant no disrespect to Moreno, but it came off pretty disrespectful.”

