"Dude's got big ba**s" - Daniel Cormier explains Charles Oliveira's mentality and approach going into fight against Islam Makhachev in "enemy territory" as an underdog at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira is set to take on Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 280. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on Oliveira's mentality going into the fight.

Speaking on his podcast, 3 Rounds with DC!, the former double champ stated:

"With Charles Oliveira, there's a lot of danger, a lot of danger. He's fantastic off his back, he's tremendous on his feet, and his confidence level is through the roof. I saw Charles Oliveira on Instagram today, walking with a white tiger. Dudes at home. In Abu Dhabi. This is a hometown crowd for Islam Makhachev."

Cormier added:

"This is a hometown fight for Islam and 'do Bronx' is just walking around there like he owns the place. This dudes got cojones, this dudes got big b**ls. He's got big b**ls. He ain't afraid of nobody. If you think that Charles 'do Bronx' Oliveira is afraid or nervous of what Islam Makhachev brings to the octagon, you're crazy."

It should come as no surprise that Oliveira is relaxed leading up to UFC 280 as he enters UFC 280 on an eleven-fight win streak. Despite the lightweight title being vacant, many consider the Brazilian to be the true champion.

Watch Daniel Cormier discuss Charles Oliveira's mentality ahead of UFC 280 below (starting at the 3:51 mark):

Alexander Volkanovski would rather face Charles Oliveira than Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are set to face off for the lightweight title at UFC 280. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently shared that, in the event of an injury, he will serve as the back-up for the fight. The No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter gave his pick of whom he would rather face.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski stated:

"I'd say Charles would be the better opponent. People say stylistically, but obviously, there's a lot of hype around Charles. Everyone considers him the champ so if I beat him then everyone's going to consider me the champion. However, if I was to face Islam, I'm sure people would still say I'm champ, but I'm still going to have to beat Charles."

Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight belt after missing weight by half a pound prior to UFC 274. Despite emerging victorious, he was unable to retain his belt. For Makhachev, UFC 280 will be his first opportunity to win a UFC title.

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (starting at the 4:19:23 mark):

